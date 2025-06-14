How to Link Aadhaar with Your IRCTC Account? Super Simple — Without It, No Tatkal Booking!

If you frequently book train tickets through IRCTC, this news is crucial for you. The Indian Railways has introduced significant changes to the Tatkal ticket booking system. Railway spokesperson Dilip Kumar announced that only passengers who have verified their IRCTC accounts with Aadhaar will be able to book Tatkal tickets going forward.

Aadhaar Verification Becomes Mandatory from July 1, 2025

Starting from July 1, 2025, Tatkal tickets can only be booked using IRCTC accounts that are Aadhaar-verified. Further strengthening the security, starting July 15, 2025, an OTP-based verification system will also be implemented during ticket booking. Only after entering the OTP sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number, the ticket booking process will be completed.

This OTP-based verification will be applicable not only for online bookings but also at physical railway counters. While purchasing tickets from the counter, passengers will receive an OTP on their Aadhaar-linked mobile number, which must be verified to complete the booking.

How to Link Aadhaar with IRCTC Account: Step-by-Step Process

Follow these simple steps to link your Aadhaar number with your IRCTC account:

Step 1: Open the IRCTC website and log in using your username and password.

Navigate to the "My Account" section in your profile.

Click on the "Link Your Aadhaar" or "Authenticate User" option.

Enter your Aadhaar number or Virtual ID along with your name (as per Aadhaar).

Agree to the terms and conditions by checking the box and click on "Send OTP."

Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click "Verify OTP."

Upon successful verification, your Aadhaar will be linked to your IRCTC account.

Additional Rule Change for Tatkal Bookings

Indian Railways has also updated the time restrictions for agents booking Tatkal tickets:

For AC Class, bookings open at 10:00 AM. No agents will be allowed to book tickets for the first 30 minutes (10:00 AM to 10:30 AM), which is exclusively reserved for individual passengers.

, bookings open at . No agents will be allowed to book tickets for the first , which is exclusively reserved for individual passengers. For Non-AC Class, bookings start at 11:00 AM. Again, agents cannot book tickets between 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

Earlier, this exclusive window was limited to just 10 minutes. The new extended time allows genuine passengers a better chance at securing Tatkal tickets without agent interference.

IRCTC’s Focus on Fairness and Security

These new rules aim to ensure greater transparency, security, and fairness in the Tatkal booking system, giving genuine passengers improved access while minimizing misuse by agents and touts.