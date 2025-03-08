How to Pay Property Tax in Telangana 2025: GHMC’s 90% Interest Waiver & Step-by-Step Guide

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced a 90% waiver on property tax interest for residents who clear dues by March 31, 2025. This one-time scheme offers significant relief to property owners while streamlining tax compliance. Here’s your complete guide to paying property tax in Telangana and leveraging this limited-time benefit.

Key Features of GHMC’s 2025 Property Tax Scheme

90% interest waiver on accumulated dues if paid by March 31, 2025.

on accumulated dues if paid by March 31, 2025. Pay only the principal tax amount + 10% interest in a single payment.

in a single payment. Adjustment benefit for those who already paid interest: 90% credited to future bills.

for those who already paid interest: 90% credited to future bills. Over 6.8 lakh property owners in Hyderabad stand to benefit.

Step-by-Step Guide to Pay GHMC Property Tax Online

1. Visit the Official GHMC Portal

Go to GHMC’s Property Tax Portal and click Online Payments > Property Tax.

2. Enter Your PTI Number

Input your Property Tax Identification (PTI) number and registered mobile number.

and registered mobile number. Click Get OTP and verify via the SMS code.

3. Verify Tax Details

Check your principal amount, arrears, and adjusted interest (only 10% payable).

4. Choose Payment Method

Select from UPI, credit/debit cards, net banking, or digital wallets like Google Pay/PhonePe.

5. Download Receipt

Post-payment, retrieve your receipt here using your PTI number.

How to Check Outstanding Dues

Visit GHMC’s Know Your Dues portal. Enter your PTI number. View your total principal + interest (with 90% waiver applied automatically).

Pro Tip: Clear dues before March 31 to avoid losing the waiver. GHMC has collected ₹1,550 crore so far, aiming for ₹2,000 crore in 2024–25.

Property Tax Parishkaram: Resolve Issues Instantly

GHMC hosts special grievance sessions every Saturday in March 2025 (8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th) at all circle offices. Get on-the-spot solutions for:

Tax rectifications and arrears corrections.

Revision petitions and court case settlements.

Self-assessment mismatches.

Who to Meet: Zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners, and tax authorities.

Why Pay Property Tax Now?

Save ₹7,000 crore in waived interest for GHMC’s 6.8 lakh defaulters.

in waived interest for GHMC’s 6.8 lakh defaulters. Avoid legal penalties, service disruptions, or property liens.

Simplify future property sales/mortgages with a clean tax record.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What if I already paid full interest earlier? A: GHMC will adjust 90% of the interest paid against your future tax bills. Q2. Is the scheme applicable outside Hyderabad? A: No. It’s exclusive to GHMC limits (Hyderabad). Q3. Can government properties avail the waiver? A: Yes. Over 1,800 govt-owned properties owe ₹5,500 crore in dues.

Act Now – March 31 Deadline Approaching!

With just weeks left, clearing dues under GHMC’s 90% waiver scheme ensures massive savings. Follow the steps above, attend Parishkaram sessions for unresolved issues, and keep your property tax record clean.

