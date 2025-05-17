HPBOSE HP Board 12th Results 2025 Declared: Check Scorecard at hpbose.org

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially declared the Class 12 results 2025 today, May 17. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their scores on the official website — hpbose.org — using their roll number.

HP Board Class 12 Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage

This year, a total of 93,494 students appeared for the HPBOSE Class 12 board exams, held between March 4 and March 29, 2025. The overall pass percentage stands at 83.16%, marking an improvement from last year’s 73.76%.

HPBOSE 12th Topper List 2025

The HP Board has also released the toppers list for all three streams:

Payal Sharma (Kangra) — Topper with 482 marks (96.4%)

— Shagun (Una) — Second place with 487 marks

— Second place with 487 marks Anaya Thakur (Una) and Drishti Dutta (Solan) — Joint third place with 477 marks each

HPBOSE 12th Result 2025: Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the HP Board Class 12 exam, students are required to score at least 33% marks in each subject.

How to Check HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2025 Online

Follow these steps to check your HP Board 12th result via the official website:

Visit hpbose.org Click on the “12th Result 2025” link on the homepage Enter your roll number and other required details View and download your result Take a printout for future reference

How to Check HP Board 12th Result 2025 via SMS

Students without internet access can check their results via SMS:

Type HP12 [space] Roll Number (Example: HP12 123456)

(Example: HP12 123456) Send to 56263

You will receive your result via SMS shortly

Also Read: TN SSLC Result 2025 Declared: 93.8% Pass Rate, Girls Outshine Boys Again

How to Access HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 via DigiLocker

Students can also access their mark sheets on DigiLocker by following these steps:

Visit digilocker.gov.in or use the mobile app Sign up using Aadhaar and other personal details Log in and select HPBOSE under the “Education” category Click on “HP 12th Result 2025” Enter your Aadhaar number to view the result

Re-evaluation and Re-checking of HPBOSE Class 12 Answer Sheets

If students are unhappy with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation or re-checking within 15 days of result declaration. Applications must be submitted online through the HPBOSE official portal.

Pass Percentage Trends Over the Years