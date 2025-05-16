TN SSLC Result 2025 Declared: 93.8% Pass Rate, Girls Outshine Boys Again

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, officially announced the SSLC (Class 10) Examination Results 2025 today, May 16, at 9:00 AM. This year, the state recorded a noteworthy overall pass percentage of 93.8%, showing a significant improvement from last year’s 91.5%.

Over 8.7 Lakh Students Appeared for TN Class 10 Exams 2025

Out of 8,71,239 students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams held in March 2025, 8,17,261 students successfully passed. The exams were conducted across 12,485 schools in the state, and a commendable 4,917 schools achieved a 100% pass rate.

Girls Excel in TN SSLC 2025 Results

Continuing their academic dominance, girls outperformed boys with a pass rate of 95.88%, while boys scored 91.74%. This reflects a gender gap of over four percentage points in favor of female students.

Sivagangai Tops Among Tamil Nadu Districts

Sivagangai district secured the top spot in academic performance with a pass percentage of 98.31%, reaffirming its reputation for educational excellence.

Science Subject Shines in TN Class 10 Board Results

Science emerged as the top-performing subject, with 10,838 students scoring a perfect 100 marks. This highlights students’ strong inclination toward science and their academic proficiency in the subject.

Official Websites to Check TN SSLC Result 2025 Online

Students can access their provisional marksheets via the following official portals:

👉 www.tnresults.nic.in

👉 www.dge.tn.gov.in

👉 DigiLocker App

Steps to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2025:

Visit tnresults.nic.in Click on “SSLC March 2025 Results” Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) Click Submit View your result and download the provisional marksheet Take a printout for future reference

Original Mark Sheets to Be Collected from Schools

The result displayed online is provisional. Students are required to collect their original SSLC marksheets and certificates from their respective schools in the coming days.

For more updates regarding revaluation, supplementary exams, and official announcements, visit the Tamil Nadu DGE website or follow education.indianexpress.com.