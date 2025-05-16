PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025 Declared: Check Scorecard at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the Class 10 (Matric) results today, May 16, 2025, at 2:30 PM through a press conference. Students who appeared for the exams between March 10 and April 4, 2025, can now check their results on the official website — pseb.ac.in.

How to Check PSEB 10th Result 2025 Online

Follow these steps to download your marksheet:

Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in Click on the “PSEB 10th Result 2025” link on the homepage Enter your roll number and name as required Click on the submit button Your result will appear on the screen Download and save the PDF of your marksheet for future referenc

What Details Are Included in the Marksheet?

The Punjab Board 10th marksheet includes the following details:

Student’s name and roll number

Subject-wise marks and grades

Overall percentage and result status

Total marks and grade

School and board details

Passing Criteria for PSEB 10th Exams

To pass the Punjab Board Class 10 examination, students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. If students fail to meet this criterion, they are eligible to appear in the PSEB Supplementary/Compartment Exams.

Forgot Roll Number? Here’s What to Do

If you have forgotten your roll number, you can retrieve it from your admit card. The roll number is essential to check the result online.

Topper from Last Year (2024)

In 2024, Aditi from Ludhiana topped the PSEB 10th exams with a perfect 100% score. Karmanpreet Kaur from Amritsar and Alisha Sharma from Ludhiana secured the second position with 99.23%.

District-Wise Performance in 2024

Top-performing district: Amritsar with a 99.24% pass percentage

Amritsar with a pass percentage Lowest-performing district: Fatehgarh Sahib with 94.51%

Past Years’ Pass Percentages

2021: 99.93%

99.93% 2022: 97.94%

97.94% 2023: 97.54%

97.54% 2024: 97.24%

Revaluation and Answer Sheet Fees

Students not satisfied with their marks can apply for answer sheet revaluation.

Revaluation fee: ₹1,000 per subject

Viewing answer sheet: ₹500 per subject

Stay tuned for more updates on the PSEB 10th Supplementary Exam 2025, toppers list, merit certificates, and further academic opportunities.