PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2025 Declared: Check Scorecard at pseb.ac.in
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the Class 10 (Matric) results today, May 16, 2025, at 2:30 PM through a press conference. Students who appeared for the exams between March 10 and April 4, 2025, can now check their results on the official website — pseb.ac.in.
Table of Contents
How to Check PSEB 10th Result 2025 Online
Follow these steps to download your marksheet:
- Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in
- Click on the “PSEB 10th Result 2025” link on the homepage
- Enter your roll number and name as required
- Click on the submit button
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download and save the PDF of your marksheet for future referenc
What Details Are Included in the Marksheet?
The Punjab Board 10th marksheet includes the following details:
- Student’s name and roll number
- Subject-wise marks and grades
- Overall percentage and result status
- Total marks and grade
- School and board details
Passing Criteria for PSEB 10th Exams
To pass the Punjab Board Class 10 examination, students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. If students fail to meet this criterion, they are eligible to appear in the PSEB Supplementary/Compartment Exams.
Forgot Roll Number? Here’s What to Do
If you have forgotten your roll number, you can retrieve it from your admit card. The roll number is essential to check the result online.
Topper from Last Year (2024)
In 2024, Aditi from Ludhiana topped the PSEB 10th exams with a perfect 100% score. Karmanpreet Kaur from Amritsar and Alisha Sharma from Ludhiana secured the second position with 99.23%.
District-Wise Performance in 2024
- Top-performing district: Amritsar with a 99.24% pass percentage
- Lowest-performing district: Fatehgarh Sahib with 94.51%
Past Years’ Pass Percentages
- 2021: 99.93%
- 2022: 97.94%
- 2023: 97.54%
- 2024: 97.24%
Revaluation and Answer Sheet Fees
Students not satisfied with their marks can apply for answer sheet revaluation.
- Revaluation fee: ₹1,000 per subject
- Viewing answer sheet: ₹500 per subject
Stay tuned for more updates on the PSEB 10th Supplementary Exam 2025, toppers list, merit certificates, and further academic opportunities.