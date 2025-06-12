Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan ‘welcome’ K-pop idol Jackson Wang

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, along with his father Rakesh Roshan and mother Pinki Roshan, warmly welcomed K-pop idol Jackson Wang during his ongoing tour in India.

Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to share a memorable moment, posting a picture of Jackson standing between Hrithik and Pinki. Both Hrithik and Jackson were seen dressed in stylish all-black outfits, smiling for the camera. Rakesh captioned the post: “Jackson welcome & God bless!”

Who Is Jackson Wang?

Jackson Wang, a Hong Kong-born rapper, singer, and songwriter, gained international fame as a member of the South Korean boy band Got7, which debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014.

Jackson’s solo career has also been highly successful. His debut solo album Mirrors (2019) peaked at number 32 on the US Billboard 200, while his second album Magic Man (2022) reached number 15. In 2020, he was ranked 41st on the Forbes China Celebrity 100, climbing to 10th place in 2021.

Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Films

While enjoying his meeting with Jackson, Hrithik Roshan is also busy with multiple major film projects:

War 2 Set for August 2025 Release

Hrithik is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film co-stars Kiara Advani and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF Spy Universe, making it the sixth installment of the popular franchise.

The action-packed thriller is scheduled for a global theatrical release on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Hrithik to Direct and Star in Krrish 4

In April, it was officially announced that Hrithik Roshan will make his directorial debut with Krrish 4, taking over the reins from his father Rakesh Roshan, who successfully led the franchise for over 22 years.

Produced by Yash Raj Films in collaboration with Rakesh Roshan, the film will see Hrithik balancing both direction and acting as he reprises his iconic role as the superhero Krrish. Filming for Krrish 4 is expected to begin early next year.