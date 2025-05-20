Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. declare ‘war’ in action packed ‘War 2’ teaser

Mumbai: On the occasion of NTR Jr.’s 42nd birthday, the makers of War 2 dropped a high-octane teaser, setting the stage for a thrilling face-off between Hrithik Roshan and the South superstar. The teaser unveils a gripping preview of what promises to be an intense battle between two powerhouse performers.

Bigger, Bolder, and More Explosive

The over one-minute teaser hints that War 2 will take action and drama to the next level—surpassing even the adrenaline-fueled sequences of War (2019), which featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in fiery combat. This time, viewers get a glimpse of both confrontation and connection, including a romantic moment between Hrithik and actress Kiara Advani.

Also Read: Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy Speaks on National Security and Tribal Welfare

First Look: Tactical Gear, Firepower, and Fury

The teaser poster showcases Hrithik and NTR Jr. back-to-back in full tactical gear. NTR Jr. is clad in a dark green outfit with a combat vest, gripping a gun, while Hrithik sports a fitted green tee paired with a black bulletproof vest, armed and ready for battle.

Explosions, helicopters, fighter jets, and cars flying through the air dominate the background, hinting at a war-torn, action-packed narrative.

Stars Share the Hype

Both actors took to Instagram to share the teaser in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Hrithik wrote:

“The calm is over… The storm begins! #War2Teaser out now. (Teaser link in bio) #War2 only in theatres from 14th August.”

NTR Jr. echoed the excitement with:

“Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW. #War2 only in theatres from 14th August.”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Part of YRF Spy Universe

War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe. The film is slated for a grand release on August 14, hitting theatres in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Flashback: The First War

The original War (2019), directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, was the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana, the film revolved around a RAW agent tasked with eliminating his rogue former mentor.

With War 2, the franchise looks set to deliver an even more intense cinematic experience, bringing together two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars for an unforgettable showdown.