Huawei Pura 80 Series Launched with Next-Gen Camera Tech That Could Shape Future iPhones

Huawei has officially launched its much-anticipated Pura 80 series in China, featuring four premium smartphones: Huawei Pura 80, Pura 80 Pro, Pura 80 Pro+, and Pura 80 Ultra.

While the brand no longer sells its smartphones in markets like India or the US, this launch offers a glimpse into the future of smartphone innovation, especially in camera technology and satellite communication.

Huawei Pura 80 Series Price and Availability

Huawei has begun taking pre-orders for select models in China:

Pura 80 Pro – Starting at CNY 6,499 (approx. ₹77,300 )

– Starting at (approx. ) Pura 80 Pro+ – Starting at CNY 7,999 (approx. ₹95,100 )

– Starting at (approx. ) Pura 80 Ultra – Starts at CNY 9,999 (approx. ₹1,18,900 ), available slightly later

– Starts at (approx. ), available slightly later Pura 80 (base model) – Expected to go on sale in July 2025

Camera Features: 1-Inch Sensors and Variable Apertures

One of the biggest highlights of the Huawei Pura 80 series is its camera innovation:

Pura 80 Pro and Pro+ feature a 1-inch 50MP primary sensor with variable aperture , high-resolution telephoto and ultra-wide lenses .

feature a with , high-resolution and . The base Pura 80 includes a 12MP periscope lens with 5.5x optical zoom and a variable aperture main sensor.

These features push smartphone photography to new levels and may influence future Android and iPhone camera designs.

Satellite Communication Capabilities

Huawei also enhances off-grid communication with satellite messaging support:

Pura 80 & Pura 80 Pro : Support Beidou satellite messaging with photo sharing.

: Support with photo sharing. Pura 80 Pro+: Adds support for both Beidou and Tiantong satellite systems, enabling seamless messaging without line-of-sight satellite alignment.

This makes Huawei one of the pioneers in dual-satellite communication integration.

Display, Battery, and Charging Specs

All models feature LTPO OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates and high brightness levels:

Battery Capacities : Ranging from 5,600mAh (Pura 80) to 5,700mAh (Pro models)

: Ranging from to Charging: Up to 100W wired and 80W wireless charging on Pro models

These ensure long-lasting performance and ultra-fast recharging capabilities.

Performance, Connectivity, and Build

While Huawei hasn’t officially confirmed the chipset, the new devices boast performance upgrades via the Huawei Ark Engine. Additional premium features include:

IP68/IP69 water resistance

Wi-Fi 7 support

Huawei NearLink – a next-gen Bluetooth alternative

– a next-gen Bluetooth alternative USB 3.1 high-speed data ports (on higher-end models)

Innovation Showcase, Not an India Launch

Though the Huawei Pura 80 series won’t be launched in India or several Western markets, it still offers valuable insight into where smartphone technology is headed, particularly in:

Camera hardware

Satellite communication

Display and charging tech

Huawei continues to push boundaries despite market limitations.