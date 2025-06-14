NEET 2025 Result Releasing Today at neet.nta.nic.in – Get Full Details Here

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the NEET 2025 results today, June 14. While the exact time of the NEET result declaration has not been confirmed, candidates are advised to stay alert as the results can be announced anytime soon on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Final Answer Key Released Ahead of NEET 2025 Results

Ahead of the official result declaration, the NEET 2025 final answer key has been made available on the official website. Aspirants can download the NEET answer key PDF to cross-verify their responses with the final answers issued by NTA.

Where to Check NEET 2025 Results?

Candidates will be able to check their NEET 2025 scorecard online by logging in with their application number, date of birth, and other credentials. The result will display essential details such as:

Marks obtained

Percentile score

All India Rank (AIR)

Qualifying status

Steps to Download NEET 2025 Scorecard

Follow the steps below to download the NEET UG 2025 result:

Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link for ‘NEET 2025 Scorecard Download’ Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin Click on the Submit button View your NEET 2025 scorecard on the screen Download and take a printout for future counselling and admission procedures

Also Read: TG News: Telangana Increases Registration Market Values!

Important Documents Required for NEET UG 2025 Counselling

Candidates who qualify in NEET 2025 must keep the following documents ready for the upcoming counselling process:

NEET UG 2025 Scorecard

NEET 2025 Admit Card

Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets & Certificates

Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, Passport, or Driving License)

Caste/Category/Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile or Residence Certificate (for state quota)

Recent Passport-size Photographs

Students are strongly advised to regularly visit the official NEET website for updates on result timings, counselling registration, and seat allotment procedures. NEET UG is the key entrance test for admission into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses across India.

Stay tuned for real-time NEET 2025 updates, counselling news, and admission guidelines.