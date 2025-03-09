Huma Qureshi Reveals Her Work Mantra: ‘Calm Se Kaam’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has recently opened up about her work mantra, which she believes helps her stay grounded and productive. According to Huma, her key to managing work and life effectively is by staying “calm.”

Taking to Instagram, Huma shared a serene image from her balcony, surrounded by lush greenery, and captioned it with her simple yet powerful mantra: “Calm Se Kaam.” The actress has always been known for her calm demeanor and believes that staying composed is crucial to navigating her busy career in the entertainment industry.

Huma Qureshi Is Back with ‘Maharani’ Season 4

In addition to her work mantra, Huma also recently shared an exciting update about her professional life. The actress revealed that she has started working on the fourth season of the popular political drama series, Maharani. Huma posted a picture on Instagram showing her back to the camera, wearing a black sweatshirt that read “Maharani is back.”

She wrote in her caption: “It is time for Season 4!! Team Maharani is backkk. Clicked by my producer sahiba. Thank you audience for all the love. Upwards and Onwards.” Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the new season after the success of the previous ones.

Huma’s Role in ‘Maharani’

Season 1 of Maharani marked a breakthrough for Huma, where she portrayed the lead character, inspired by real-life events in Bihar during the 1990s. The show, directed by Karan Sharma, became a massive hit, and Huma’s powerful performance in the title role garnered widespread praise.

The multi-season political drama is inspired by the political rise of Rabri Devi, wife of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and explores significant events like the Fodder Scam, the Laxmanpur Bathe massacre, and more. The show has been praised for its gritty portrayal of politics, power struggles, and real-life figures in the Bihar political landscape.

Also Read: India-US Strategic Friendship to Remain Strong Under Trump’s Leadership, Says Expert

The second and third seasons followed with their own compelling narratives, tackling more real-life events and political stories. The third season of Maharani was released on March 7, 2024, continuing the story of Huma’s character and the intense political drama.

Upcoming Excitement for Season 4 of ‘Maharani’

With Maharani Season 4 now in the works, fans can look forward to seeing Huma Qureshi reprise her role in what promises to be another thrilling season of political drama and intrigue.