Hyd: DRI seizes hydroponic weed worth Rs 7 crore from two air passengers at RGIA

Based on the specific intelligence, the DRI officials intercepted two Indian passengers coming from Bangkok at RGIA on Thursday.

Uma Devi1 November 2024 - 14:50
Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Friday said that they have thwarted diwali drug smuggling attempt and seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 7 crore from two Indian air passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad near here.Diwali

Upon systematic search of their check-in luggage, 13 vacuum-packed transparent packets were found inside the packets of Kellos chocolate, the DRI said in a release here.

A greenish substance in lumpy form was recovered from all the 13 packets, and when tested with a field test kit, it indicated positive for Marijuana.

The packets containing 7.096 kgs of hydroponic weed have been seized, and the passengers have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and remanded to Judicial Custody, the release added.

Further investigation is in progress.

