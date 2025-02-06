Hyderabad: 30-Year-Old Man Killed in Broad Daylight Attack at Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: A shocking murder occurred in broad daylight in the Chandrayangutta area of Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon.

A 30-year-old man, identified as Shahbaaz, was brutally attacked by unknown assailants using lethal weapons, resulting in his death on the spot.

Fatal Attack in Chandrayangutta

Shahbaaz, who was reportedly involved in some prior conflicts, was fatally attacked by unidentified individuals. The assailants struck with sharp weapons, causing severe injuries that led to his immediate death.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Hyderabad Police quickly arrived at the scene and began their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. The victim’s body was later transported to Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police Investigation Underway

Also Read: Hyderabad Shock: Young Child Killed by School Bus in Fatal Accident

The police have raised suspicions that Shahbaaz’s death may be linked to previous enmity or personal disputes. They are now working on identifying the suspects and establishing a clear motive behind the crime.

Authorities are reviewing available evidence, including witness statements, to piece together the events leading up to the tragic incident.

The Hyderabad Police are urging anyone with information regarding the attack or the individuals involved to come forward.

Ongoing Search for Suspects

As of now, the police are actively investigating leads and gathering more details. The local community remains in shock as such an incident took place in broad daylight.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities are expected to provide further updates once more details become available.