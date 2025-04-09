Hyderabad: 7 Girls, 13 Boys Caught Semi-Nude at Midnight Farmhouse Party

In a sensational incident near Hyderabad, a birthday party turned into a Mujra party at a farmhouse located in Etabarpalli village under the Moinabad police station limits. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Team (SOT) conducted a midnight raid on Tuesday, uncovering a wild gathering involving drugs, alcohol, and obscenity.

7 Women and 13 Men Detained

During the raid, the police arrested 20 individuals, including 7 women and 13 men, for allegedly participating in the party. Authorities stated that the attendees were found consuming ganja (marijuana), alcohol, and hookah, while engaging in semi-nude dancing and indecent behavior.

Mujra Party Held Under Birthday Celebration Pretext

The controversial event was reportedly held under the guise of a birthday celebration for one Abdul Luqman at the Holiday Farmhouse. However, investigations revealed it was a well-organized Mujra party. The organizer is said to have brought the women from Mumbai and other states to Hyderabad specifically for the event.

Singer Reena Among the Arrested

One of the key figures arrested in connection with the party was Reena, a singer originally from Kolkata, who has been residing in Hyderabad for the past five years. Police stated that she has been regularly performing at private events in the city and was previously caught in similar activities.

Police Seize Narcotics and Launch Medical Tests

The raid resulted in the seizure of large quantities of liquor, hookahs, and ganja. Authorities also mentioned that medical tests are being conducted on all those arrested to confirm substance consumption. The event organizer has also been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Strict Legal Action to Follow

Moinabad police have confirmed that cases have been registered, and stringent action will be taken against all those involved. The case has sparked public attention, raising concerns over illegal activities taking place under the pretense of social events.