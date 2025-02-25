Hyderabad and Telangana Schools to Remain Closed on February 26

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a public holiday for all government and private schools on February 26, 2025, in observance of Maha Shivaratri. The festival, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is widely celebrated across India with special prayers, fasting, and temple visits.

Maha Shivaratri Holiday in Telangana

According to the official notification from the Telangana Education Department, all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the state will remain closed on this day to allow students, teachers, and staff to participate in the festivities.

Maha Shivaratri

Maha Shivaratri is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals, observed annually on the 14th day of the lunar month of Phalguna. Devotees offer prayers to Shiva, visit temples, and observe night-long vigils and fasting. Many temples in Telangana, including the famous Sri Keesaragutta Temple and Srisailam Temple, witness a large influx of devotees during this festival.

Impact of the Holiday

All schools and colleges in Telangana will remain closed on February 26.

in Telangana will remain closed on February 26. Government offices and businesses may also operate with limited hours.

Increased footfall is expected at major Shiva temples across the state.

across the state. Public transport services might see a rise in demand due to temple visits.

The Telangana government has urged citizens to celebrate the festival peacefully and follow necessary safety precautions while visiting temples.