Hyderabad & Bangalore Dominate Tech Office Leasing in H1 2025

Within the first half of 2025, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have proven to be unparalleled in the technology-aided office leasing market of the best markets within India.

Within the first half of 2025, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have proven to be unparalleled in the technology-aided office leasing market of the best markets within India. Combined, they took up almost half of all

Grade-A space taken by tech companies- which continued to be fuelled by ‘booming Global Capability Centres (GCCs)

  • Key Insights:


Bengaluru lifted off the first with 3 million sq ft taking 28% of national tech leasing share.
Hyderabad soon moved behind with 2.3 million sq ft, or 21 percent which also demonstrated its increasing popularity among tech occupiers
Together, they contributed 5.3 million sq ft of the 10.8 million sq ft that the tech sector did in H1 2025
Context & Growth Trajectory:
That trend is not new as Bengaluru and Hyderabad have always been the hot spots:
By 2024 they occupied 34 percent and 25 percent of all tech leasing respectively

The insights of Colliers India make it clear as to why:

Bengaluru continues to be the tech epicentre as it has a strong talent base, mature ecosystem and streamlined infrastructure.
Hyderabad is fast catching up and has a strong merit of low cost of operations, high government incentive and global standard of office development.
What’s Fueling the Momentum?
The technology industry proved extremely resilient, even in the face of economic headwinds around the world:

Tech occupiers have rented about 85 million sq ft of office space in major cities of India since 2020.
43per cent of large-sized transactions (bigger than 100,000 sq ft) in H1 2025 alone were tech sector active players

This high velocity is expected to continue as Colliers forecasts sustained GCC growth, and demand in high quality, digitally-enabled workplaces despite global uncertainties

Final Take:


The jump of Hyderabad in H1 2025 underpins the growing attraction in it as an innovation and business hub. In addition to Bengaluru, it is not merely slicing the leasing pie but it is encircling it. To investors, developers and technology companies, these twin destinations denote where India is making its move in the market of office real estate-and why it counts.

