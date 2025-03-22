Hyderabad

Hyderabad Battles Torrential Rain and Thunderstorms After Scorching Heat!

After several days of intense heat, Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm from Friday night to early Saturday morning, bringing much-needed relief to the city's residents. The sudden change in weather helped ease the ongoing heatwave, which had gripped the region for days.

Fouzia Farhana22 March 2025 - 15:17
Hyderabad: After several days of intense heat, Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm from Friday night to early Saturday morning, bringing much-needed relief to the city’s residents.

The sudden change in weather helped ease the ongoing heatwave, which had gripped the region for days.

Rainfall Statistics Across Hyderabad

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), rainfall was recorded in several areas between 8:30 PM on Friday and 7:00 AM on Saturday. The key rainfall measurements include:

  • University of Hyderabad: 54.5 mm
  • Alkapoor, Vivekananda Nagar (Malkajgiri): 50.8 mm
  • Madhapur: 48.8 mm
  • Khairatabad: 48.5 mm
  • Rajendranagar: 47.5 mm
  • Gachibowli: 45.8 mm
  • Kapra: 39.3 mm
  • Alwal: 35.8 mm

Relief from Extreme Heat and Weather Forecast

The rain and hailstorm provided much-needed relief to Hyderabad residents, who had been struggling with high temperatures. Meteorologists predict more light showers in the coming days, which could further lower temperatures and improve weather conditions.

