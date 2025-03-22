Hyderabad: Smuggled Liquor Seizure – 233 Bottles and Two Arrests by Excise Team

In a major crackdown on liquor smuggling, the Excise and Prohibition Department’s Enforcement Team on Friday apprehended two individuals for allegedly transporting non-duty paid liquor into Hyderabad.

The seizure, which took place at Basheerbagh, involved the confiscation of 233 bottles of smuggled liquor that were illicitly brought into the city from Delhi and Haryana.

Details of the Smuggling Operation

The operation unfolded after the Enforcement team received a tip-off regarding a suspicious vehicle in the Basheerbagh area. Upon observation, the team noticed a car moving under unusual circumstances. The officers promptly stopped the vehicle for inspection, leading to the discovery of the smuggled liquor.

The 233 bottles of non-duty paid liquor were found concealed inside the car. This alcohol, being smuggled illegally into the city, had been transported without paying the necessary excise duties, which is a violation of state laws. The two arrested individuals, identified as Harish Kumar and Williams Joseph, were immediately taken into custody for further investigation.

Smuggling Network and Absconding Associates

During the investigation, the Enforcement team uncovered that the smuggling racket involved multiple individuals. While Kumar and Joseph have been arrested, the team is actively searching for four other associates who are believed to be key players in the smuggling operation. These individuals, whose identities remain undisclosed, are currently absconding.

Action Taken and Case Registered

Following the arrest, the Excise and Prohibition Department has registered a case under relevant sections of the Excise Act. Authorities are continuing their efforts to track down the remaining suspects involved in the illegal liquor trade.

Impact on Public Health and Law Enforcement

The illegal trade of non-duty paid liquor poses a significant threat to public health and safety. Smuggled liquor is often produced and stored under unsafe and unsanitary conditions, increasing the risks of harmful substances being consumed by the public. The Excise and Prohibition Department continues to strengthen its efforts to curb the illegal sale and distribution of non-duty paid liquor in Hyderabad and across Telangana.