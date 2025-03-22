Hyderabad: Man Arrested for Selling Stale Goat and Sheep Offal

Hyderabad: The Task Force (South-East) team, along with GHMC officials, raided a sheep and goat offal store in Dabeerpura and arrested one person for illegally preserving and selling stale offal on Friday.

Illegal Meat Trade Busted

During the raid, officials seized 2 quintals of stale goat and sheep offal, valued at ₹1.5 lakh.

The accused was identified as Mohd Misbahuddin (24) , a meat seller from Dabeerpura .

He was allegedly buying stale offal at low prices from wholesalers and storing it unhygienically.

The offal was then supplied to hotels, functions, and events, posing a serious health risk.

Raid and Seizure

Based on a tip-off, police raided the store and recovered large quantities of contaminated offal, including:

Trotters, head, tongue, brain, kidney, and liver of goats and sheep.

Legal Action and Public Safety Warning

Authorities have launched further investigations and are taking legal action against the accused. Police have also urged the public to remain cautious about food safety and report illegal meat trading activities.