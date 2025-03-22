Telangana Assembly Budget Session Enters 8th Day

Telangana

Fouzia Farhana22 March 2025 - 11:37
Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly resumed its budget session on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., marking the eighth day of discussions.

Question Hour and Key Discussions

  • Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar initiated the proceedings with Question Hour.
  • Following this, the House is set to discuss the demands for grants for the financial year 2025-26.

Key Sectors Under Discussion

The session will focus on budget allocations for the following departments:

  • Animal Husbandry and Fisheries
  • Agriculture
  • Medical and Health
  • Transport Administration

The discussions are expected to highlight key financial strategies and policy measures for the upcoming fiscal year.

