Telangana Assembly Budget Session Enters 8th Day
Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly resumed its budget session on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., marking the eighth day of discussions.
Question Hour and Key Discussions
- Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar initiated the proceedings with Question Hour.
- Following this, the House is set to discuss the demands for grants for the financial year 2025-26.
Key Sectors Under Discussion
The session will focus on budget allocations for the following departments:
- Animal Husbandry and Fisheries
- Agriculture
- Medical and Health
- Transport Administration
The discussions are expected to highlight key financial strategies and policy measures for the upcoming fiscal year.