Hyderabad: Begumpet Railway Station Set to Reopen with World-Class Facilities!

Hyderabad: The redevelopment of Begumpet Railway Station under the ‘Naya Bharat Naya Station’ initiative of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) is progressing rapidly, with 90% of the work completed.

The project, undertaken by the Railway Ministry, aims to upgrade the station to airport-like standards with modern passenger amenities.

Key Developments at Begumpet Railway Station

The revamped station will feature:

Improved entry ramps and foot over bridges

and Enhanced lighting and better circulation areas

Upgraded parking facilities

Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure

Eco-friendly green energy systems

Removal of unwanted structures for better space utilization

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy Reviews Progress

On Saturday, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, along with South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and senior railway officials, inspected the ongoing works at the station.

Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy confirmed that 90% of the redevelopment work has been completed and the station will soon be dedicated to the nation. The project, costing ₹38 crore, is being completed in a phased manner.

Women-Led Operations & Green Initiatives

Notably, the new Begumpet Railway Station will be entirely managed by an all-women staff, making it a symbol of women empowerment in the railway sector.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain highlighted that the station is being developed as an eco-friendly green railway station, featuring a water recycling plant to sustain greenery around the premises.

Telangana’s Railway Network Upgrades

Kishan Reddy also announced that:

Telangana’s railway network is now 100% electrified

40 railway stations across Telangana are undergoing redevelopment under the ABSS initiative

With the Begumpet Railway Station set to become a modern, passenger-friendly hub, travelers can expect enhanced convenience and sustainability in their railway journey.