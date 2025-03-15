Hyderabad’s Attar Markets Witness Massive Ramadan Sales Surge!

Hyderabad: With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, Hyderabad’s markets are witnessing a significant rise in attar (natural perfume) sales.

The tradition of using alcohol-free perfumes during Ramadan holds great importance, leading to increased demand across perfume stores and local markets.

High Demand for Traditional Attars in Charminar, Laad Bazaar & Tolichowki

Attar vendors in Charminar, Laad Bazaar, Mallepally, and Tolichowki have reported a sharp rise in customers, particularly those seeking traditional, long-lasting fragrances for Iftar gatherings and Taraweeh prayers.

Also Read: GHMC Demolishes Illegal Shed Near DLF, Gachibowli Following High Court Orders

Among the best-selling attars, Oud and Musk remain the top choices due to their deep, rich aroma. Floral fragrances such as Rose and Jasmine are especially popular among women. Additionally, Sandalwood and Amber-based attars are in high demand for their calming and spiritual effects.

Special Ramadan Discounts and Online Attar Sales on the Rise

Local perfume sellers have introduced exclusive Ramadan discounts to attract more buyers. Many street vendors have also set up temporary stalls near mosques and shopping centers, offering a variety of attars at affordable prices.

With the growing trend of digital shopping, e-commerce platforms have seen a surge in attar orders. Younger buyers are showing interest in customized blends that combine traditional and modern scents.

Attar: A Symbol of Islamic Tradition and Ramadan Spirituality

For centuries, attar has been an integral part of Islamic culture. Many believe that pure, alcohol-free perfumes not only enhance personal fragrance but also complement the spiritual essence of Ramadan.

As Ramadan progresses, Hyderabad’s markets are filled with mesmerizing aromas, making attar sales one of the highlights of the festive season.