Hyderabad: Big Relief for Families AIMIM Hands Out ₹2.73 Cr in Shaadi Mubarak Cheques!

Hyderabad: In a significant step to support underprivileged families, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) distributed Shaadi Mubarak scheme cheques totaling ₹2,73,31,668 to eligible beneficiaries. The distribution event took place at the AIMIM Headquarters, Darussalam, located in Hyderabad.

Support to Families Under Shaadi Mubarak Scheme

The Shaadi Mubarak scheme, initiated by the Telangana Government, offers financial aid to economically weaker families during their daughters’ marriages. AIMIM played an instrumental role in coordinating the process and ensuring the timely disbursement of funds to deserving beneficiaries in the Nampally Constituency.

A total of 273 beneficiaries received their cheques during the event, reinforcing AIMIM’s continued commitment to public welfare and social support initiatives.

Event Witnessed Attendance of Officials and Corporators

The distribution ceremony saw the participation of several prominent figures, including AIMIM Nampally Constituency Corporators, Asif Nagar Mandal officials, and other local leaders. Their presence underscored the party’s dedication to grassroots-level implementation of welfare programs.

AIMIM’s Ongoing Commitment to Public Welfare

AIMIM continues to serve as a bridge between the government and the community by facilitating access to various schemes aimed at socio-economic upliftment. Party officials reiterated their pledge to support marginalized communities and ensure the smooth execution of development programs.