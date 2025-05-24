Hyderabad Boosts Fire Safety Measures After Deadly Gulzar House Blaze

Hyderabad: In response to the tragic Gulzar House fire that claimed 17 lives, authorities in Hyderabad have launched a comprehensive overhaul of the city’s fire safety and emergency response systems.

Over 5,300 Fire Incidents in 5 Years: Fire Department Report

A report submitted by the Fire Safety Department to Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty revealed that 5,301 fire incidents were recorded in the past five years within the Hyderabad division. These incidents resulted in 40 deaths, two injuries, and property losses amounting to Rs 97.7 crore.

Major Fire Incidents That Shook Hyderabad

Among the most devastating fires were:

Gulzar House (17 deaths)

(17 deaths) Bhoiguda Fire (11 deaths)

(11 deaths) Nampally Bazarghat (9 deaths)

(9 deaths) Rein Bazaar (3 deaths)

The report noted that out of the total incidents, 85 were major, 103 moderate, and 5,113 minor, with 48 major incidents causing significant life and property losses.

To minimize response time and increase rescue efficiency, officials have introduced ‘KITE Eye’ technology, which tracks the closest fire units for rapid deployment. Two Bronto Skylift fire engines (up to 18 floors) and firefighting robots have also been deployed for high-risk operations.

GHMC Cracks Down on Commercial Buildings After Fire Tragedy

Following the Gulzar House fire, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has tightened fire safety protocols, especially in densely populated commercial zones and aging buildings.

High-Level Coordination Meeting Charts New Safety Protocols

A joint meeting led by:

Fire Services DG Y Nagi Reddy

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty

…brought together officials from Town Planning, Electricity, HYDRAA, and other departments to enhance cross-department coordination for better disaster response.

Mandatory Smoke Detectors & Electrical Safety Training

Key decisions from the meeting include:

Mandatory smoke detectors and alarm systems for all buildings under 15 meters.

for all buildings under 15 meters. Fire safety compliance as a condition for new building approvals.

as a condition for new building approvals. Electrical safety workshops for electricians and shopkeepers to prevent short circuits—a common fire cause.

“No Tolerance for Negligence”: Officials Take a Firm Stand

DG Nagi Reddy stressed, “There will be zero tolerance for negligence. Preventive measures must be prioritized.” GHMC Commissioner Karnan announced mandatory fire audits for commercial properties, and Collector Durishetty urged swift medical coordination in fire emergencies.

A Safer Future for Hyderabad: Prevention Through Preparedness

The city’s leadership reaffirmed their commitment to public safety through: