Hyderabad Braces for Heavy Rain: Cyberabad Police Urge Early Office Closure

Heavy rain is likely to occur in Hyderabad this evening, Monday, 11 August. The Cyberabad Police have issued an advisory asking companies to log out their employees early.

The traffic police stated that this measure will help ensure safety, maintain smooth movement of traffic, reduce congestion, and provide safe passage for emergency service vehicles.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert. According to the IMD, heavy rain is also likely in other districts of the state. In view of the forecast, the department has extended the yellow alert for Hyderabad and various districts of the state till Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected on 13 and 14 August, and in view of this, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert.