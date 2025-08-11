Hyderabad

Hyderabad Braces for Heavy Rain: Cyberabad Police Urge Early Office Closure

The traffic police stated that this measure will help ensure safety, maintain smooth movement of traffic, reduce congestion, and provide safe passage for emergency service vehicles.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 August 2025 - 19:26
Hyderabad Braces for Heavy Rain: Cyberabad Police Urge Early Office Closure
Hyderabad Braces for Heavy Rain: Cyberabad Police Urge Early Office Closure

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Heavy rain is likely to occur in Hyderabad this evening, Monday, 11 August. The Cyberabad Police have issued an advisory asking companies to log out their employees early.

The traffic police stated that this measure will help ensure safety, maintain smooth movement of traffic, reduce congestion, and provide safe passage for emergency service vehicles.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert. According to the IMD, heavy rain is also likely in other districts of the state. In view of the forecast, the department has extended the yellow alert for Hyderabad and various districts of the state till Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected on 13 and 14 August, and in view of this, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 August 2025 - 19:26
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button