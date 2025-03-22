Hyderabad: Conman Tricks Businessmen, Escapes with Gold and US Dollars

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a conman duped two businessmen and fled with half a kilogram of gold and US dollars on Friday.

Conman Poses as Buyer and Traps Businessmen

According to Gachibowli police, a man introduced himself as Stephen and called:

Chandrasekhar , a gold trader from Narsingi

, a gold trader from Rafi, involved in foreign currency exchange business

Stephen claimed he wanted to buy gold and exchange foreign currency, asking both to meet him at a hotel in Gachibowli.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Fraud at Gachibowli Hotel

Trusting Stephen, both businessmen arrived at the hotel in the afternoon. He took them to a room, collected the gold and foreign currency, and promised to return with cash within minutes. However, he never returned and managed to escape.

Also Read: Hyderabad Battles Torrential Rain and Thunderstorms After Scorching Heat!

Businessmen Realize the Fraud

The two businessmen waited for hours, but as time passed, they became suspicious. Upon inquiring with the hotel management, they found no trace of Stephen.

Police Investigation Underway

Realizing they had been tricked, the victims approached the Gachibowli police, who registered a case after a preliminary investigation. The authorities are now hunting for the conman and checking CCTV footage for leads.