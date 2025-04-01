Hyderabad CP Directs Arms License Holders to Deposit Weapons

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Biennial Election to the Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has issued directives for arms license holders in Hyderabad and Secunderabad to submit their weapons for scrutiny.

Screening Committee to Review Arms Licenses

As per the directive, all arms licenses in the twin cities will be reviewed by a Screening Committee. Based on the committee’s decision, license holders will be informed whether they need to deposit their firearms at local police stations or authorized arms dealers. This measure aims to ensure public peace and security during the election process.

Penal Action for Non-Compliance

Commissioner Anand emphasized that failure to comply with the Screening Committee’s decision will result in penal action. Offenders risk having their weapons confiscated and may also face legal prosecution under relevant laws.

Firearms to Be Returned After Elections

Weapons deposited as part of this process can be reclaimed by their respective owners on or after April 29, once the election process concludes. The Hyderabad Legislative Council election is scheduled for April 23.