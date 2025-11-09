Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar Reviews City Armed Reserve Operations

City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar attended the Ceremonial Parade held at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Yousuf 9 November 2025
Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar attended the Ceremonial Parade held at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters in Hyderabad. During his visit, the Commissioner interacted with CAR personnel and reviewed their performance, while also inquiring about the challenges faced by staff in field operations.

Commissioner Sajjanar toured the headquarters premises and inspected various sections within the compound, taking note of the facilities and functioning of different departments. His visit aimed to understand ground-level policing conditions and identify areas that require improvement.

Later, the Commissioner chaired a review meeting with senior officials at the headquarters. He advised the officers to continue their efforts toward strengthening policing standards and ensuring better coordination within the force. Sajjanar also emphasized the importance of discipline, efficiency, and teamwork in maintaining effective law and order across Hyderabad.

