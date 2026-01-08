Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Bust Major Fraud Rackets, ₹2.05 Crore Refunded to Victims in Last Month

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police registered significant success in December 2025, detecting hundreds of cyber fraud cases, arresting accused across multiple states, and refunding over ₹2.05 crore to victims, according to official data released by city police.

Surge in Cyber Crime Complaints in Hyderabad

During December 2025, the Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad received a large number of complaints through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Key statistics for December 2025:

NCRP complaints received (Hyderabad City): 266

266 FIRs registered: 144

144 NCRP petitions received by Zonal Cyber Cells: 2,195

2,195 FIRs registered by Zonal Cells: 80

80 Accused arrested across India: 15 (in 13 cases)

15 (in 13 cases) Amount refunded to victims: ₹72,36,067

Special Operations Lead to 43 Arrests Across 15 States

As part of special cyber crime operations, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested 43 accused from 15 different states in connection with 34 cyber crime cases.

Modus operandi-wise breakup:

Investment fraud: 19 cases

19 cases Digital arrest scams: 8 cases

8 cases Social media fraud: 3 cases

3 cases Business fraud: 1 case

1 case Hacking: 1 case

1 case Customer care fraud: 1 case

1 case Online piracy: 1 case

During these operations, an additional ₹1,33,35,104 was successfully refunded to victims.

Accused Linked to ₹73 Crore Transactions Nationwide

Police investigations revealed that the arrested accused were involved in 119 cybercrime cases across India, with their bank accounts showing transactions worth nearly ₹73 crore.

State-wise cases linked to accused include:

Telangana – 19

Karnataka – 15

Maharashtra – 14

Andhra Pradesh – 14

Rajasthan – 12

Gujarat – 7

Tamil Nadu – 7

Delhi – 6

Uttar Pradesh – 5

Kerala – 3

West Bengal – 2

Bihar – 2

Haryana – 2

Odisha – 2

Goa – 2

Madhya Pradesh – 2

Punjab – 1

Chhattisgarh – 1

Property Seized During Cyber Crime Operations

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police seized a large quantity of digital and financial items, including:

Mobile phones: 23

23 Laptop: 1

1 Cheque books: 9

9 Bank passbooks: 2

2 Debit cards: 16

16 Rubber stamps: 3

3 QR scanners/codes: 3

3 PAN cards: 3

3 Game playing card: 1

Major ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud Cases Detected

One major case involved a 75-year-old housewife, who was psychologically threatened by fraudsters impersonating government and telecom officials. Using fear tactics and false allegations, the accused coerced her into transferring ₹1.95 crore via RTGS. Multiple accused from Gujarat were arrested, and mobile phones were seized.

In another digital arrest scam, a senior citizen was threatened with fake cases related to human trafficking and money laundering. Fraudsters even sent forged court notices, forcing the victim to transfer ₹59 lakh. Accused from Andhra Pradesh were arrested, and several debit cards, cheque books, and phones were seized.

Public Advisory Issued by Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police urged citizens to remain alert and follow these safety guidelines:

Beware of fake profiles claiming to be senior government officials

claiming to be senior government officials Avoid fake investment groups promising high returns on social media

promising high returns on social media Never click on suspicious links or APK files sent via SMS or WhatsApp

sent via SMS or WhatsApp Remember, there is no concept of “digital arrest”

No government agency demands money over phone or video calls

Report Cyber Fraud Immediately

Citizens are advised to report cyber fraud immediately to increase chances of fund recovery.

Cyber Crime Helpline: 1930

1930 Online Portal: www.cybercrime.gov.in

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police December 2025 performance highlights the city police’s aggressive crackdown on online fraud and its continued efforts to protect citizens from evolving cyber threats.

