Hyderabad: Deputy CM Directs Immediate Withdrawal of Police Cases Against HCU Students

Hyderabad

In a significant development, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has directed the police officials to withdraw all cases registered against the students of Hyderabad Central University (HCU). This comes after the university’s ongoing unrest and the arrest of two students currently in judicial custody. Bhatti Vikramarka instructed the judicial authorities to ensure that no legal issues arise from the withdrawal of the cases, urging prompt action.

Sub-Committee of Ministers Meets to Discuss Kancha Gachibowli Land Dispute and Student Demands

A sub-committee of ministers, led by Bhatti Vikramarka, convened at the Secretariat on Monday to address multiple issues, including the land dispute in Kancha Gachibowli and the demands raised by the Hyderabad University Teachers’ Association (UHTA) and civil society representatives. The meeting was attended by several key officials, including Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Congress leaders Meenakshi Natarajan and Vamsi Chand Reddy, and senior police officials like Cyberabad Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty.

The UHTA and civil society groups raised concerns about the continued police presence on the HCU campus. In response, the sub-committee decided to request the Vice Chancellor (VC) of HCU to consider the withdrawal of police forces from other areas of the campus, provided assurances of student and hostel safety are made. However, the police presence will remain in the 400-acre area at Kancha Gachibowli, which is at the heart of the ongoing land dispute.

Police Patrolling Remains for 400 Acres Amid Legal Challenges

In compliance with a recent Supreme Court order, police patrolling will continue to protect the 400 acres of land in dispute. The court has prohibited any survey of the land by faculty or students. The sub-committee, while supporting the students’ request to visit the university, stated that it could not attend the campus due to the ongoing legal complexities of the case in the Supreme Court.

The government assured that efforts are underway to ensure the swift withdrawal of cases against the students involved in the agitation, in consultation with law enforcement and the law department.

HCU Faculty and Civil Society Raise Demands for Immediate Action

During the meeting, representatives from the UHTA and civil society pressed the government for several urgent demands, including the immediate withdrawal of police forces from HCU and the lifting of prohibitory orders. They also called for the release of the two students in judicial custody and the withdrawal of all charges against those involved in the recent protests.

The Central Empowered Committee has requested permission from expert faculty and researchers to assess potential damage on the disputed land and conduct a biodiversity survey before visiting the campus.

Future Negotiations: Joint Action Committee’s Response Pending

The Student Joint Action Committee (JAC), which did not attend the meeting, made it clear that they would only participate in future discussions if their immediate demands were met. Faculty members and civil society leaders emphasized that the JAC’s attendance would be contingent upon the government addressing their concerns promptly.

Key figures like Professors Soumya, Sriparna Das, Bhangya Bhukya, and civil society representatives such as Vissa Kiran Kumar, V Sandhya, and Imran Siddiqui participated in the discussions.

Tensions Continue Amid Calls for Action

With the ongoing legal and political tensions surrounding the Kancha Gachibowli land dispute, the state government’s actions will be closely monitored. The next steps hinge on the government’s ability to balance legal mandates with the demands of students and faculty while managing the land-related dispute effectively. The government has committed to working with the police and the judiciary to ensure the peaceful resolution of this ongoing issue.