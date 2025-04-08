Hyderabad Government Takes Legal Action Over Viral Misinformation on Tree Felling at Kancha Gachibowli

Hyderabad

The Telangana State Government has raised concerns with the High Court regarding social media posts that claim the felling of trees on 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli in Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy district. The government has requested the court to issue directions to stop the circulation of these posts, clarifying that if a counter is filed, they will review the matter and issue appropriate orders.

Court Directs Departments to File a Counter in the Tree Felling Case

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the High Court, seeking a stay on the transfer and leveling of the 400 acres of land to the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC). The matter was heard by a bench consisting of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Pal and Justice Renuka Yara. During the hearing, Senior Supreme Court Advocate Maneka Guruswamy, representing the forest department, expressed concerns over false information circulating on social media.

Concerns Over AI-Generated Misinformation

Guruswamy pointed out that fake photos and videos, some of which appear to be created using artificial intelligence (AI), were being posted to mislead the public and defame the government’s actions. He raised concerns about the potential impact of such misinformation on public perception. In response, the bench advised him to file a counter on behalf of the forest department, noting that it would consider the argument and issue orders.

Multiple Legal Proceedings and Adjourned Hearings

The court further instructed the forest, revenue, and police departments to file their counters. The next hearing is scheduled for May 24. Meanwhile, Senior Advocates S Niranjan Reddy and L Ravichander, representing the petitioner, mentioned that the Supreme Court was also taking suo motu cognizance of the matter. They requested a postponement, stating that it was not appropriate for both courts to hear the case simultaneously. The bench agreed to adjourn the hearing and scheduled the next date for May 16.

The PIL filed by Praja Santhi Party chief KA Paul on the same issue has been attached to the older PILs for further review.

Ongoing Legal Battle Over Kancha Gachibowli Land

This case has sparked public debate over the future of the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli and its environmental impact. With the involvement of multiple legal bodies, the situation is being closely monitored as authorities work to address concerns over land use, environmental preservation, and misinformation.