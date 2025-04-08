Hyderabad Metro Expansion: North City and Fourth City Projects Reach Final Stage

Hyderabad

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the North City and Fourth City Metro projects, proposed under the ‘B’ section of the second phase of Hyderabad Metro, are now in the final stages. The alignments of the three metro corridors, along with cost estimates for construction, are being finalized. Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Limited (HAMRL) is set to submit the final report to the government within a week or 10 days.

Major Developments in Hyderabad Metro Expansion

Currently, the focus is on finalizing the technical aspects, including the alignment of the corridors and cost projections. However, earlier plans for double-decker elevated corridors are now in doubt, with no clear possibility of their inclusion in the final designs.

One significant development is the construction of a 600-meter tunnel at Begumpet Airport on the elevated corridor route, covering the stretch from JBS to Dairy Farm on the Medchal route. This project, undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has led to a deadlock regarding the double-decker system. Officials suggest that a separate elevated corridor will likely need to be constructed for the Metro instead.

Land Acquisition Challenges and New Proposals

In addition to the tunnel development, the proposed elevated corridor from Paradise to Shameerpet ORR has hit a roadblock over land acquisition in the cantonment area, which is under the jurisdiction of the Defence Ministry. HMDA officials recently met with defence officials to discuss the matter. Despite this challenge, there is still a proposal to build a metro line in the middle of the six-lane greenfield road to the Fourth City, offering a new route for commuters.

Metro Expansion in Phases: 24 km to Medchal and 41 km to Future City

The metro expansion will proceed in phases, with the first phase covering 24 kilometers from JBS to Medchal, 21 kilometers from JBS to Shameerpet, and 41 kilometers from the Future City corridor. HAMRL has conducted field surveys, analyzing existing traffic and future vehicular growth on these routes. In-depth studies on geotechnical investigations and environmental impact assessments have also been completed.

Expected Reduction in Pollution and Increased Metro Capacity

With the addition of these metro corridors, officials expect a significant reduction in vehicular pollution towards the North City. As part of the land efficiency test, 14 locations along the Medchal route and 11 sites along the Shameerpet route have already been surveyed and evaluated.

The second phase of the metro expansion will cover a total of 162 kilometers across 8 corridors, bringing the total metro network in Hyderabad to 231.4 kilometers, including the 69 kilometers covered in the first phase. By 2028, the expanded metro system is expected to carry around 8 lakh passengers, with projections to increase to 12 lakh by 2030, including the North City and Fourth City corridors.

Future Plans and Reappointment of NVS Reddy

As the metro network continues to expand, NVS Reddy is likely to be re-appointed as the Managing Director of HAMRL. The metro’s growth is set to improve transportation and ease congestion in the city, benefiting commuters in the long run.

This ambitious project is a crucial part of Hyderabad’s plans to modernize public transport and reduce traffic congestion, with ongoing efforts to ensure the efficient and timely completion of the metro lines.