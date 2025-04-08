Hyderabad: Miyapur Metro Station Horror as Lorry Hits Traffic Police, One Fatality

Hyderabad

A tragic accident occurred at Miyapur metro station when a lorry collided with a truck, injuring three policemen who were on traffic duty. The incident took place as the lorry rammed into the traffic constables who were positioned on the road from Kukatpally towards Miyapur, near Ambrollah.

Three Policemen Injured, One Dies in Hospital

The accident left three policemen seriously injured, including home guard Simhachalam, who tragically succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital. The two other constables, Vikender and Rajavardhan, were also injured but are currently reported to be in stable condition, according to hospital authorities.

Locals who witnessed the incident acted swiftly, rushing the injured policemen to the hospital for emergency care. However, despite medical efforts, Simhachalam passed away from his injuries.

Lorry Driver Escapes, Investigation Underway

The driver of the lorry involved in the crash managed to escape the scene, and authorities are now searching for the individual. Miyapur police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to locate the driver and determine the cause of the accident.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety, particularly in busy areas like Miyapur metro station. Local authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution and follow traffic regulations to avoid such accidents.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Concern

As the investigation continues, the local community remains shaken by the tragic loss of life and the serious injuries sustained by the policemen. Authorities are working to ensure justice for the victims and strengthen safety measures in the area.