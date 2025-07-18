Hyderabad Extends a Global Welcome: CM Revanth Reddy Showcases City as Inclusive Tech Hub

Hyderabad: In a bold move to position Hyderabad as a global destination for technology, innovation, and inclusive living, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has launched a vibrant new campaign inviting people from around the world to make Hyderabad their home.

Unveiling a multilingual poster campaign under the tagline “Hyderabad Invites All”, CM Reddy emphasized that Hyderabad is not just a city—it’s a promise of opportunity and belonging. The city’s map, featured in the campaign, is decorated with welcome messages in various languages, symbolizing its openness to people from all cultures and backgrounds.

“No matter your language, attire, beliefs, or life choices, Hyderabad opens its arms to you,” said CM Reddy.

He urged individuals across the globe to visit, work, study, invest, connect, explore, grow, and settle in the city, calling Hyderabad a place where dreams can truly thrive.

Acknowledging the emotional and practical challenges of relocating, the Chief Minister addressed potential migrants with empathy:

“We understand the courage it takes to seek a new beginning. Hyderabad stands ready to support you, offering a home where your dreams can flourish.”

The campaign is part of the state’s “Telangana Rising 2047” vision, which positions Hyderabad as a future global technology leader—a city that balances cutting-edge innovation with deep-rooted cultural warmth.

With its booming IT sector, cosmopolitan lifestyle, and strong commitment to inclusivity, Hyderabad is being projected as India’s most livable and welcoming city.