Hyderabad Faces Rising Noise Pollution Due to Excessive Vehicle Horns

Hyderabad is experiencing a significant rise in vehicle noise pollution, with areas like Gachibowli, Jeedimetla, Uppal, Falaknuma, and Hussain Sagar recording dangerously high levels of sound. Some hotspots have registered noise levels as high as 110 decibels, well above the permissible limits, raising concerns about its impact on public health. Experts warn that such noise pollution can severely affect both hearing and mental well-being.

Exceeding Safe Noise Limits: A Growing Concern

According to the Pollution Control Board’s regulations, noise intensity should remain between 45 and 65 decibels, depending on the location. However, areas like Jubilee Hills, Abids, Tarnaka, Gachibowli, Zoopark, and others have reported noise levels exceeding 100 decibels during peak evening hours (3:30 pm to 8 pm). The Gachibowli-Uppal route, for example, recorded a staggering 110 decibels, further highlighting the severity of the issue.

The use of loud vehicle horns, especially in heavy traffic, contributes significantly to this rising noise pollution. Despite rules prohibiting unnecessary horn usage under the Motor Vehicles Act, vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, buses, and lorries, continue to emit excessively loud sounds. Special drives by the police occasionally target noisy motorcycles, but enforcement on other vehicles remains inconsistent.

Challenges with Enforcement and Proposed Solutions

To tackle the issue, traffic police had proposed the installation of acoustic cameras at traffic signals back in 2020. These cameras would automatically issue fines when vehicles exceed the permissible noise limits. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this initiative was put on hold, and noise pollution levels continue to rise unchecked.

Also Read: Hamas Rockets Injure Three in Israel, Israeli Forces Launch Airstrikes on Gaza

Health Impacts of Excessive Noise Pollution

Experts warn that sustained exposure to noise levels beyond the recommended limits can lead to permanent hearing damage, dizziness, and even the formation of tumors. Bhupender Rathod, Professor and Head of ENT at Gandhi Hospital, stated, “Noise levels exceeding 70 decibels are hazardous to health, and repeated exposure can cause irreversible damage to the eardrum.”

A Call for Change: Reducing Noise Pollution

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, 2017, vehicle horns should only be used in emergency situations to avoid accidents. If drivers adhere to this rule and refrain from unnecessary honking, noise pollution could be reduced by as much as 50%. Experts emphasize that the key to solving this issue lies in greater awareness and stricter enforcement of existing regulations.

By reducing unnecessary horn usage, Hyderabad can significantly decrease its noise pollution and improve the quality of life for its residents. The city’s growing population and increasing vehicle numbers highlight the urgent need for sustainable solutions to curb the impact of noise on public health.

A Call for Responsible Driving and Enforcement

As noise pollution continues to escalate in Hyderabad, the city’s residents and authorities must work together to ensure that the streets become quieter and safer for all. It’s time to take proactive steps to control this growing issue and preserve the health of Hyderabad’s citizens.