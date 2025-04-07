Hamas Rockets Injure Three in Israel, Israeli Forces Launch Airstrikes on Gaza

Three people were injured on Sunday following a rocket barrage launched by Hamas at southern Israel. The attack targeted Ashdod, a city in the region, prompting a swift military response. According to Israeli sources, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that 10 rockets were fired from Gaza, with most of them intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. However, one of the rockets landed in Ashkelon, leading to the reported injuries.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, claimed responsibility for the rocket assault, calling it a retaliation against what they described as Israeli “massacres” targeting Palestinian civilians. The rocket fire activated air raid sirens in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Yavne, and nearby communities in southern Israel.

Israel Strikes Central Gaza in Response to Rocket Attack

In response to the attack, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple sites in Gaza, focusing on the city of Deir al-Balah. The strikes, which followed orders from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a tough military response, targeted the rocket launchers responsible for the missile fire into Israeli territory. Eyewitnesses in Gaza reported hearing loud explosions as Israeli warplanes conducted a series of successive airstrikes on Sunday night.

Ongoing Tensions and Casualties

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has intensified in recent weeks, with Israel resuming large-scale military operations in Gaza on March 18. Gaza health authorities have reported a staggering toll from the ongoing assault, with 1,335 Palestinians killed and 3,297 others injured by Sunday.

The situation remains volatile, with continuous military actions from both sides, and no reports of casualties in Gaza from the recent airstrikes as of Sunday night.

Rising Tensions Between Hamas and Israel

The escalation of violence highlights the ongoing tensions between Hamas and Israel. As the situation unfolds, both sides appear set to continue their military operations, leading to further uncertainty and casualties in the region. The international community remains watchful of any developments in hopes of a potential de-escalation.