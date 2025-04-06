Balochistan National Party Continues Protests Amidst Government Warnings

The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has entered its tenth consecutive day of protests, defying government warnings and restrictions. Led by BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the demonstrations began on March 28, following the expiration of a deadline for the release of Mahrang Baloch and other leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

Government Restrictions and Warnings

The provincial government has urged the BNP-M to limit their demonstrations to Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium, threatening strict legal action against any violations, especially concerning marches into the city’s red zone. Despite these warnings, the party has maintained its stance, demanding the release of detained leaders and addressing concerns over enforced disappearances of political workers in Balochistan.

Escalation of Protests

On April 3, Sardar Akhtar Mengal announced plans for a new phase of protests, criticizing the government’s lack of authority and warning of intensified actions if their demands are not met. He highlighted the government’s tactics, including the blocking of cellular networks and attempts to suppress the voices of the oppressed.

International Attention

The ongoing protests have drawn international attention, with observers noting the resilience of the Balochistan National Party in advocating for the rights of their people amidst governmental pressure. The situation remains tense, with both sides holding firm to their positions.

