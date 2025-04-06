​From White House Darling to Washington Pariah: The Fall of Elon Musk”

Washington: Once seen as President Donald Trump’s trusted right-hand man, Elon Musk’s role in the White House is facing significant turmoil. The billionaire tech mogul, who has been serving as the head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is now on the outs with Trump’s inner circle.

Musk’s Growing Friction with Trump’s Cabinet

Musk, known for his ambitious plans to cut government jobs and reduce federal spending by $2 trillion, has had a rocky relationship with several key members of Trump’s administration. His controversial approach to government reform, including public outbursts on his social media platform, X, and abrasive stances on trade issues, have led to growing frustration within the White House.

Reports indicate that Musk’s lack of coordination with other top officials, including Cabinet members like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has created a rift. His unannounced initiatives often disrupted the White House’s messaging strategies, and his public antics—like his chainsaw stunt at a conservative event—raised eyebrows among Trump’s allies, some of whom considered the move “too extreme.”

The Final Straw: Musk’s Role in Trump’s Trade War

While Musk’s commitment to streamlining government operations earned him a prominent role in the administration, his involvement in the trade war has raised new concerns. His claims about the US Social Security system and exaggerated statements about the 120-year-old recipients triggered confusion, which Trump later echoed without verifying the facts.

The fallout from Trump’s tariff decisions has also affected Musk’s own business interests. With Tesla’s key suppliers in Mexico and China, the company is facing the brunt of Trump’s 25% automotive tariffs. Musk acknowledged that the cost impact of the tariffs on Tesla could be significant.

The End of Musk’s High-Profile Government Role

Sources close to the White House suggest that Musk’s time in government may soon come to an end. Trump reportedly informed his Cabinet that Musk will be stepping back from his high-profile position in the coming weeks. Despite this, experts believe Musk’s ties to Trump’s orbit will remain strong.

“Musk will soon return to the business world,” said one insider, adding that Musk will likely maintain regular access to Trump and could still be found at Mar-a-Lago, where the two frequently dine together. Musk’s substantial financial backing and influence within the Republican Party make him a powerful figure, and his role in the upcoming elections will undoubtedly remain a point of contention.

Musk’s Political Influence Amid Controversy

While his approval ratings among the general public are mixed, with recent polls showing 51% of voters holding a negative view of him, Musk remains a prominent figure in U.S. politics. His influence in the Republican Party, supported by his vast financial resources, continues to position him as a key player in upcoming elections. Meanwhile, Democrats are expected to use Musk’s association with the Trump administration to rally their base in the upcoming midterm elections.

A Complex Relationship

Musk’s fall from grace within the White House is a cautionary tale of how a powerful business mogul’s influence can both shape and disrupt political agendas. As he returns to his business ventures, the true extent of his influence on American politics—and his relationship with Trump—remains uncertain.