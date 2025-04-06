​Is Your Smartphone a Silent Villain? Discover the Hidden Dangers Lurking in Your Pocket”

New Delhi: A recent study presented at the European Psychiatric Association Congress 2025 in Madrid reveals that young females are more susceptible to social anxiety as a result of excessive smartphone usage compared to their male counterparts.

Key Findings:

Gender Differences: The research indicates that gender significantly influences both the extent of smartphone use and the level of social anxiety experienced. Young females were found to spend more time on smartphones and exhibit higher levels of social anxiety.

The research indicates that gender significantly influences both the extent of smartphone use and the level of social anxiety experienced. Young females were found to spend more time on smartphones and exhibit higher levels of social anxiety. Impact of Social Media Addiction: Approximately one in six adolescent girls showed signs of possible social media addiction, which was associated with poorer overall well-being.

Approximately one in six adolescent girls showed signs of possible social media addiction, which was associated with poorer overall well-being. Mental Health Implications: Problematic smartphone use was linked to increased rates of depression, anxiety, and insomnia among adolescents. Notably, adolescents with high smartphone usage were twice as likely to experience anxiety and nearly three times as likely to suffer from depression.

Expert Insights:

Dr. Csibi Sandor, lead investigator from George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Romania, emphasized that these findings highlight significant gender disparities, with females more adversely affected by smartphone usage. He advocates for further research to understand these behavioral differences and to develop supportive interventions.

Also Read: Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen during PM Modi’s visit

Co-author Neha Pirwani from Eötvös Loránd University, Hungary, added that the study underscores the need for targeted attention and assistance for females to identify and address problematic smartphone use and its potential consequences.

Broader Context:

These findings align with previous research linking heavy social media use to increased anxiety among teenagers. A study by Oxford University involving 7,200 UK students found a direct relationship between time spent on social media and mental health issues, with some teenagers using social media for up to eight hours daily.

Furthermore, a Channel 4 documentary titled “Swiped” highlighted the severe impact of smartphone use on children’s mental health, revealing that removing phones resulted in a 17% decrease in anxiety and depression symptoms.

Recommendations:

Experts suggest that adolescents are aware of the negative impacts of excessive smartphone use and are seeking ways to reduce it. Strategies such as designating tech-free hours, setting social media limits, and engaging in offline activities have been identified as effective in mitigating the adverse effects of smartphone addiction.