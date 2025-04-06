Sri Lanka releases 14 Indian fishermen during PM Modi’s visit

Colombo: Sri Lanka Releases 14 Indian Fishermen Amid PM Modi’s Historic Visit In a significant gesture underscoring growing bilateral goodwill, Sri Lanka released 14 Indian fishermen on Sunday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the island nation. This move came following discussions between PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, highlighting a commitment to resolve long-standing issues between the two countries.

Fishermen’s Issue Discussed: PM Modi and President Dissanayake Take a Humanitarian Approach

The issue of Indian fishermen’s repeated arrests, particularly from Tamil Nadu, by Sri Lankan authorities for alleged poaching in Sri Lankan waters, has been a source of diplomatic tension. During their talks on Saturday, both leaders agreed on the need for a humane approach to address the matter.

Prime Minister Modi, in his joint press briefing, said, “We discussed the fishermen’s issues. We agreed that we should move forward in this matter with a humane approach. We stressed the immediate release of the fishermen and the return of their boats.”

119 Indian Fishermen Arrested in 2025: Diplomatic Push for Release

Since January 2025, Sri Lankan authorities have apprehended 119 Indian fishermen and seized 16 fishing boats. The escalating arrests have caused concern among coastal communities, prompting urgent diplomatic calls for intervention.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that 11 fishermen would be released soon, with more set to follow in the coming days. “This was a subject discussed in considerable detail between the two sides. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a constructive approach, as these issues ultimately affect the livelihood of fishermen on both sides,” Misri added.

PM Modi’s Visit: A New Era of Bilateral Cooperation

The release of the fishermen is part of a broader framework of diplomatic engagements during PM Modi’s visit. Notable among these is the inauguration of key India-supported railway projects in Sri Lanka, including the upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway track and a new signaling system for the Maho-Anuradhapura segment.

In a historic gesture, PM Modi was conferred the prestigious Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan award, one of Sri Lanka’s highest civilian honors, in recognition of India’s unwavering support for Sri Lanka and Modi’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

Agreements Signed to Boost Cooperation in Key Sectors

On Saturday, PM Modi and President Dissanayake also witnessed the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation in infrastructure, energy, and development sectors.

That evening, President Dissanayake hosted a State Banquet to honor PM Modi, extending a warm welcome to India’s leader. He remarked, “We are known for our hospitality and extend a warm welcome to all visitors. In particular, our friends from across the Palk Strait are received with the utmost warmth.”

Strengthening India-Sri Lanka Ties: A Bright Future Ahead

This visit marks a significant milestone in the growing relationship between India and Sri Lanka, with both countries focused on expanding collaboration across various sectors. President Dissanayake expressed his hope for stronger people-to-people ties, saying, “We hope to see citizens of your nation visiting this wonderful island continually, where they will meet warm-hearted communities.”

The ongoing cooperation between India and Sri Lanka paves the way for a more harmonious and prosperous future for both nations.