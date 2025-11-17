Hyderabad (HPRC) Clinch MSN Realty Arena Polo Championship 2025 with a Dominant 14–9 Victory

Hyderabad: In a thrilling display of skill, speed, and strategy, Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) emerged victorious at the MSN Realty Arena Polo Championship 2025, defeating the formidable Telangana Polo Club with a final score of 14–9.

The championship match, held at the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club Arena in Aziznagar, witnessed electrifying action across four competitive chukkers, keeping spectators captivated until the last strike.

The event, presented by MSN Realty, showcased some of the finest polo talent from the region, with both teams demonstrating exceptional horsemanship and tactical brilliance.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Match Highlights and Star Performers

Hyderabad (HPRC) – 14 Goals

Arsalan Khan – 6 goals (Top Scorer)

– 6 goals (Top Scorer) Chaitania Kumar – 4 goals

– 4 goals Saif Attari – 3 goals

– 3 goals Nithin Reddy – 1 goal

Telangana Polo Club – 9 Goals

Kaushik Kumar – 6 goals (Top Scorer)

– 6 goals (Top Scorer) Arun Jupally – 3 goals

HPRC dominated the game from the very beginning, with Arsalan Khan’s precision striking playing a crucial role in setting the pace of the match. Telangana Polo Club fought back with determination, led by the skilled Kaushik Kumar, but HPRC maintained control and executed a flawless strategy to secure the title.

Also Read: Natya Thoranam Mesmerises Hyderabad with Grand Showcase of Classical Dance Forms

Trophy Presentation Ceremony

The closing ceremony witnessed a distinguished gathering of officials and polo enthusiasts. The winning HPRC team received the championship trophy from:

Sri Venkataramana Bandi , Head – Sales & Marketing, MSN Developers

, Head – Sales & Marketing, MSN Developers Sri Kunwar Vijender Singh , Vice President, HPRC

, Vice President, HPRC Sri Srinivas Rao , Chief Finance Officer, MSN Marketing

, Chief Finance Officer, MSN Marketing Sri VDLN Sarma, CEO, MSN Realty

Also present were match umpires Mohd Nayeemuddin and Syed Ahmed Quadri, who oversaw the championship game.

A photograph captured the dignitaries presenting the winners’ trophy to the triumphant Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club team, marking a proud moment for the players and supporters.

Champions of 2025

With this victory, Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club not only claimed the 2025 championship title but also reaffirmed their status as one of the region’s leading polo teams. Their teamwork, agility, and strategic brilliance stood out as defining elements of their championship journey.