Hyderabad Income Tax Commissioner Caught in ₹70 Lakh Bribe Case, CBI Tightens Noose

Hyderabad: In a major anti-corruption operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five individuals, including Income Tax Commissioner (Exceptions) Jeevanlal Lavidia and the son of former MLA Ramulu Naik, in connection with a ₹70 lakh bribery case linked to favourable decisions on tax appeals.

Middleman Caught Red-Handed in Mumbai Accepting Bribe

According to CBI officials, a trap was laid in Mumbai on Friday, where a middleman was caught accepting the bribe on behalf of the Hyderabad-based Income Tax Commissioner. Following the arrest, further operations were launched, leading to multiple arrests across the country.

18 Locations Raided; ₹69 Lakh in Cash Recovered

Using information obtained during the middleman’s interrogation, the CBI conducted searches at 18 different locations including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Khammam, Visakhapatnam, and Delhi. The raids led to the recovery of ₹69 lakh in cash along with incriminating documents.

A team of 50 CBI officers also conducted a midnight raid on the residence of former legislator Ramulu Naik at Pandurangapuram in Khammam, which lasted from Friday night into Saturday morning.

High-Profile Arrests Made Across States

A total of 14 individuals have been named in the case, with five arrests confirmed so far. Those arrested include:

Jeevanlal Lavidia , Income Tax Commissioner (Exceptions), Hyderabad

, Income Tax Commissioner (Exceptions), Hyderabad Shriram Palisetty from Srikakulam

from Srikakulam Natta Veera Naga Sriram Gopal from Visakhapatnam

from Visakhapatnam Viral Kantilal Mehta from Mumbai

from Mumbai Sajida Majhar Hussain Shah from Mumbai

The accused were allegedly involved in demanding and facilitating the bribe in exchange for favourable tax appeal rulings.

The arrest of Jeevanlal Lavidia, son of former MLA Ramulu Naik, has raised serious concerns over the nexus between politics and corruption in tax administration. CBI sources have indicated that the ongoing investigation could uncover deeper links in the bureaucratic and political machinery.

CBI Continues Investigation Into Bribery Network

CBI officials confirmed that the investigation is still underway and further arrests or seizures could follow. The agency has pledged to pursue all individuals involved in the bribery network and bring them to justice.

A Major Blow to Corruption in Tax Administration

The arrest of a senior tax official and the recovery of a near-complete bribe amount mark a significant victory for anti-corruption efforts. As the investigation progresses, this case could have wider ramifications for systemic reforms within the Income Tax Department and related institutions.CBIRaids