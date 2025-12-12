Hyderabad Metro and Buses Till 2 AM: City Launches Major Push to Become India’s ‘Nighttime Capital’

Hyderabad’s transport network is set for a dramatic upgrade as the government prepares to run Hyderabad Metro and buses till 2 AM, a central pillar of its ‘Nighttime Capital’ and Net-Zero City vision under the Telangana Rising–2047 roadmap. The extended hours aim to boost mobility for night-shift employees, tourists, students, and service-sector workers while strengthening the city’s emerging night-time economy.

Hyderabad Metro and buses till 2 AM: Eight Key Night Zones Identified for Phase-1 Rollout

The city has mapped eight priority night corridors where extended services will first be implemented:

Gachibowli

Madhapur

Jubilee Hills

Banjara Hills

Tank Bund

Old City (Charminar)

Financial District

RGIA Airport Corridor

Under the proposed model:

Retail and commercial outlets in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills may stay open until 2:30 AM .

may stay open until . Tourism hotspots such as Charminar and Necklace Road are expected to function until 1:30 AM.

This structured expansion aims to balance public convenience, safety, and economic growth.

Phased Implementation: 12-Month Rollout Strategy

The Nighttime Capital initiative will be introduced in three carefully designed phases:

Months 1–3: Pilot Phase (Weekends Only)

Non-alcoholic activity zones in Charminar, Gachibowli, Madhapur

Objective: Test public response and operational feasibility

Months 4–6: Controlled Alcohol-Serving Zones

Activation of areas around five-star hotels in Jubilee Hills and Hitech City

Months 7–12: Citywide Weekday Expansion

All eight night corridors to operate extended hours

Integration of new safety, policing, and mobility protocols

A formal announcement is expected soon from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, though an exact rollout date remains pending.

Metro and TSRTC Services to Operate Till 2 AM

At present, the Hyderabad Metro shuts down at 11 PM. Under the Nighttime Capital plan:

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) will operate till 2:00 AM

will operate TSRTC buses across major routes will also run till 2:00 AM

This move is expected to significantly improve connectivity for:

IT and corporate night-shift employees

Airport travellers

Hospitality and retail workers

Late-night commuters and tourists

TSRTC Undergoing Major Modernisation Drive

As part of the state’s Net-Zero City goals, Hyderabad’s public transport is transitioning to a fully electric ecosystem:

Current EV Progress (as of December 2025)

810 electric buses operating across Telangana

operating across Telangana 300 electric buses currently in Hyderabad

currently in Hyderabad 65 new electric buses rolled out from Ranigunj depot on December 10, 2025

rolled out from Ranigunj depot on 175 more EV buses arriving by January-end

arriving by January-end Hyderabad’s EV fleet to reach 540 buses

The long-term plan aims to deploy 2,800 electric buses by 2027, eliminating all diesel buses within ORR limits.

Severe Bus Shortages Continue Despite Expansion

Hyderabad currently runs around 3,200 RTC services daily, catering to nearly 24 lakh passengers. However, demand far exceeds supply:

Required fleet strength: 6,000 buses

Current shortage: ~3,000 buses

The state’s Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme for women has nearly doubled ridership on suburban and city routes, worsening the pressure on the existing fleet.

Night-Time Economy Set for Massive Growth

Hyderabad’s Nighttime Economy (NTE)—defined as commercial activity between 6 PM and 6 AM—is poised for exponential growth under this policy.

Economic Forecast

Current value (2025): ₹8,500 crore

Projected value by 2031: ₹26,011 crore

CAGR: 20.4%

Expected Job Creation

2.1 to 2.4 lakh new jobs by 2031

by 2031 Sectors benefiting:

Hospitality

Food & Beverage

Retail

Entertainment

Transportation

Urban services

By 2031, the night-time economy is expected to contribute 2.9%–3.1% of Telangana’s total GSDP.

The initiative to run Hyderabad Metro and buses till 2 AM marks one of the biggest mobility reforms in the city’s recent history. It supports safer travel, a thriving nightlife, stronger economic growth, and a greener public transport network. As Hyderabad prepares to position itself as India’s true Nighttime Capital, the extended service hours are set to become a defining feature of its urban transformation.