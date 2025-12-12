Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro and Buses Till 2 AM: City Launches Major Push to Become India’s ‘Nighttime Capital’

Hyderabad Metro and buses till 2 AM will soon become a reality as the city launches its Night Time Capital plan to boost mobility, jobs, and nightlife under Telangana Rising–2047.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 December 2025 - 19:22
Hyderabad Metro and Buses Till 2 AM: City Launches Major Push to Become India’s ‘Nighttime Capital’
Hyderabad’s new Nighttime Capital plan will extend Hyderabad Metro and buses till 2 AM, improving late-night travel across key zones.

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad’s transport network is set for a dramatic upgrade as the government prepares to run Hyderabad Metro and buses till 2 AM, a central pillar of its ‘Nighttime Capital’ and Net-Zero City vision under the Telangana Rising–2047 roadmap. The extended hours aim to boost mobility for night-shift employees, tourists, students, and service-sector workers while strengthening the city’s emerging night-time economy.

Hyderabad Metro and buses till 2 AM: Eight Key Night Zones Identified for Phase-1 Rollout

The city has mapped eight priority night corridors where extended services will first be implemented:

  • Gachibowli
  • Madhapur
  • Jubilee Hills
  • Banjara Hills
  • Tank Bund
  • Old City (Charminar)
  • Financial District
  • RGIA Airport Corridor

Under the proposed model:

  • Retail and commercial outlets in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills may stay open until 2:30 AM.
  • Tourism hotspots such as Charminar and Necklace Road are expected to function until 1:30 AM.

This structured expansion aims to balance public convenience, safety, and economic growth.

Also Read: Severe Cold Wave Warning in Telangana: IMD Issues Detailed 7-Day Forecast

Phased Implementation: 12-Month Rollout Strategy

The Nighttime Capital initiative will be introduced in three carefully designed phases:

Months 1–3: Pilot Phase (Weekends Only)

  • Non-alcoholic activity zones in Charminar, Gachibowli, Madhapur
  • Objective: Test public response and operational feasibility

Months 4–6: Controlled Alcohol-Serving Zones

  • Activation of areas around five-star hotels in Jubilee Hills and Hitech City

Months 7–12: Citywide Weekday Expansion

  • All eight night corridors to operate extended hours
  • Integration of new safety, policing, and mobility protocols

A formal announcement is expected soon from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, though an exact rollout date remains pending.

Metro and TSRTC Services to Operate Till 2 AM

At present, the Hyderabad Metro shuts down at 11 PM. Under the Nighttime Capital plan:

  • Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) will operate till 2:00 AM
  • TSRTC buses across major routes will also run till 2:00 AM

This move is expected to significantly improve connectivity for:

  • IT and corporate night-shift employees
  • Airport travellers
  • Hospitality and retail workers
  • Late-night commuters and tourists

TSRTC Undergoing Major Modernisation Drive

As part of the state’s Net-Zero City goals, Hyderabad’s public transport is transitioning to a fully electric ecosystem:

Current EV Progress (as of December 2025)

  • 810 electric buses operating across Telangana
  • 300 electric buses currently in Hyderabad
  • 65 new electric buses rolled out from Ranigunj depot on December 10, 2025
  • 175 more EV buses arriving by January-end
  • Hyderabad’s EV fleet to reach 540 buses

The long-term plan aims to deploy 2,800 electric buses by 2027, eliminating all diesel buses within ORR limits.

Severe Bus Shortages Continue Despite Expansion

Hyderabad currently runs around 3,200 RTC services daily, catering to nearly 24 lakh passengers. However, demand far exceeds supply:

  • Required fleet strength: 6,000 buses
  • Current shortage: ~3,000 buses

The state’s Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme for women has nearly doubled ridership on suburban and city routes, worsening the pressure on the existing fleet.

Night-Time Economy Set for Massive Growth

Hyderabad’s Nighttime Economy (NTE)—defined as commercial activity between 6 PM and 6 AM—is poised for exponential growth under this policy.

Economic Forecast

  • Current value (2025): ₹8,500 crore
  • Projected value by 2031: ₹26,011 crore
  • CAGR: 20.4%

Expected Job Creation

  • 2.1 to 2.4 lakh new jobs by 2031
  • Sectors benefiting:
  • Hospitality
  • Food & Beverage
  • Retail
  • Entertainment
  • Transportation
  • Urban services

By 2031, the night-time economy is expected to contribute 2.9%–3.1% of Telangana’s total GSDP.

The initiative to run Hyderabad Metro and buses till 2 AM marks one of the biggest mobility reforms in the city’s recent history. It supports safer travel, a thriving nightlife, stronger economic growth, and a greener public transport network. As Hyderabad prepares to position itself as India’s true Nighttime Capital, the extended service hours are set to become a defining feature of its urban transformation.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 December 2025 - 19:22
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button