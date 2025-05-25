Hyderabad Metro Phase-II Part-B Unveiled: Telangana Submits DPR for Medchal, Shameerpet & Future City Corridors

Hyderabad: The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the North City and Future City Metro corridors, proposed under Part-B of the second phase of Hyderabad Metro expansion, has been submitted to the Telangana state government. The Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Limited (HAML) prepared the report after an extensive six-month field study.

DPR Includes Three New Corridors Covering 86.1 km

Under Part-B, the proposed corridors include:

JBS Metro Station to Medchal – 24.5 km (fully elevated)

– 24.5 km (fully elevated) JBS Metro Station to Shameerpet – 22 km (20.35 km elevated, 1.65 km underground)

– 22 km (20.35 km elevated, 1.65 km underground) Shamshabad Airport to Future City (Skill University) – 39.6 km (1.5 km underground, 21 km elevated, 17 km at-grade)

The combined length of the three corridors stands at 86.1 km, with an estimated project cost of ₹19,579 crore, averaging ₹227.39 crore per kilometre.

Also Read: KTR Demands Probe into Miss England’s Allegations on Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

Reduced Cost for Part-B Compared to Part-A

In contrast to Part-A corridors, which are estimated at ₹318 crore per km, the lower cost for Part-B is attributed to minimal land acquisition requirements, particularly along the Future City route. However, costs are slightly higher along the JBS-Medchal and JBS-Shameerpet stretches due to infrastructure challenges.

Phase-II Metro Expansion Includes Five Corridors

The Telangana government, after coming to power, prioritized Metro expansion to cover all corners of Hyderabad. Under Phase-II, five corridors were initially proposed:

Nagole to Shamshabad Airport – 36.8 km Rayadurg to Kokapet – 11.6 km MGBS to Chandrayangutta – 7.5 km Miyapur to Patancheru – 13.4 km LB Nagar to Hayatnagar – 14.2 km

These corridors form Part-A of the Phase-II project and were submitted to the Centre on November 4 last year.

Project Execution in 50:50 Partnership

The entire Phase-II Metro expansion is being planned as a joint venture between the Centre and State with equal cost-sharing (50:50). An estimated ₹24,269 crore has been earmarked for Part-A, with per kilometre costs significantly higher than Part-B due to complex urban layouts and land issues.

DPR Awaiting Cabinet Nod Before Central Submission

According to HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy, the Part-B DPR will be submitted to the Centre following approval from the state cabinet. With this submission, the Congress-led state government continues to push for faster and more inclusive metro connectivity across Hyderabad.