KTR Demands Probe into Miss England’s Allegations on Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former Telangana minister K. T. Rama Rao has called for a thorough investigation into the serious allegations made by Miss England, Milla Magee, who recently withdrew from the Miss World 2025 pageant held in Hyderabad.

Milla Magee Withdraws from Pageant Citing Ethical Concerns

Miss England Milla Magee pulled out of the prestigious international event citing personal and ethical discomfort. In a statement to British tabloid The Sun, Magee alleged that the event’s atmosphere did not align with the values of “beauty with a purpose”. She raised objections over being expected to wear makeup constantly, remain in ball gowns throughout the day — even during breakfast — and the alleged pressure to socialize with middle-aged male sponsors.

KTR Condemns Victim Gaslighting, Supports Magee

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, K.T. Rama Rao expressed solidarity with Magee, commending her courage to speak out. “You are a very strong woman, Milla Magee, and I am truly sorry you had to go through this in our state of Telangana,” he said.

Highlighting Telangana’s legacy of respecting women, Rao added, “Some of the greatest leaders from our land are women like Rani Rudrama and Chityala Ailamma. What you experienced doesn’t represent the real Telangana.”

KTR strongly condemned any attempt at victim gaslighting and insisted on a thorough investigation into the matter. “As a father of a girl child, I wish no woman or girl ever has to go through such horrific experiences,” he stated.

Miss World Organisation Denies Allegations

Meanwhile, Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, refuted the allegations. She claimed Magee had cited a family emergency — specifically her mother’s health — as the reason for leaving.

“We responded to Milla’s situation with compassion and arranged her return to England. Unfortunately, UK media have published false and defamatory statements that are inconsistent with the reality of her experience,” Morley said.

Calls for Clarity and Accountability

The incident has sparked international attention, with calls for transparency and accountability. While Magee’s concerns resonate with many advocating for ethical standards in beauty pageants, the Miss World Organisation’s denial has added another layer of complexity to the controversy.

A formal probe as demanded by KTR may bring further clarity to the unfolding situation.