Miss England’s Withdrawal Sparks Controversy at Telangana’s Miss World 2025 Event

Hyderabad: The Miss World 2025 beauty pageant, hosted in Telangana for the first time, has become the center of controversy after Miss England Milla Maggie made serious allegations against the organizers. Maggie, who withdrew from the competition citing personal reasons, told The Sun that she was made to feel like a “prostitute” due to the conduct of the pageant.

Milla Maggie’s Allegations Against Miss World Organizers

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Requests 800 More Electric Buses for Hyderabad Under PM e-Drive Scheme

In a candid interview, Milla Maggie claimed that the competition forced contestants to adhere to strict rules such as wearing makeup at all times and dressing in ball gowns even during breakfast. She alleged that contestants were expected to entertain wealthy male sponsors by sitting with them at dinners, a practice she found degrading. Maggie expressed disappointment that the pageant, which she entered hoping to inspire and bring societal change, instead pressured her to conform to superficial expectations.

She said, “I felt like I hadn’t come here for the entertainment of others… after marching in front of wealthy male sponsors, I felt like a prostitute.” Maggie further criticized the pageant’s outdated nature, saying the focus was more on appearances than real purpose.

Organizers Deny Allegations, Affirm Commitment to ‘Beauty with Purpose’

In response, Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World 2025, described Maggie’s allegations as “baseless and fabricated.” Morley confirmed that arrangements were made for Maggie’s return after she cited her mother’s health issues as the reason for withdrawal.

Morley also stated that Charlotte Grant, the runner-up of the Miss England pageant, has arrived in Hyderabad to represent England. The Miss World organization remains committed to its motto of “Beauty with Purpose” and plans to release videos showcasing Maggie’s positive remarks about the event during her participation.

Continued Focus on Miss World 2025 Despite Controversy

The controversy has drawn significant media attention, but organizers remain focused on delivering a successful event. With participants from around the globe gathered in Telangana, the pageant aims to highlight empowerment and global unity.