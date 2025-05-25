CM Revanth Reddy Requests 800 More Electric Buses for Hyderabad Under PM e-Drive Scheme

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday to seek central support and funding for several ambitious state projects. The CM highlighted the need for cooperation in implementing critical infrastructure initiatives, including Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), Ring Rail, and more.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II Proposal

Revanth Reddy emphasized the urgent need to expand the existing metro rail network. The proposed Phase II will have five corridors spanning 76.4 km with an estimated cost of Rs 24,269 crore. The funding is proposed as a joint venture with the Centre contributing 18% (Rs 4,230 crore), the state 30% (Rs 7,313 crore), and debt covering 48% (Rs 11,693 crore). The Centre has sought clarifications, and the project awaits Union Cabinet approval.

Regional Ring Road and Infrastructure Development

The Telangana government has proposed a Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad, covering both northern and southern parts along national highways NH 161 and NH 65. While 90% of land acquisition proposals for the northern part have been sent to NHAI, approval from the finance and cabinet is pending. The CM stressed simultaneous development of both parts to avoid increased costs.

Ring Railway Project and Greenfield Highway

Revanth Reddy also sought support for a 370 km Ring Railway Project parallel to the Greenfield Highway and proposed the sanction of a Greenfield Highway from Bandar Port to Hyderabad Dryport. This infrastructure aims to boost Telangana’s export potential, especially since the state produces 35% of India’s medicines.

Support for Semiconductor and Defence Sectors

The CM urged the Centre to approve Telangana’s India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) project to leverage Hyderabad’s R&D hubs such as AMD, Qualcomm, and Nvidia. This support is critical for achieving the goal of $500 billion electronics production by 2030.

In the defence sector, Revanth highlighted Hyderabad’s capabilities in MSMEs and public-private partnerships, urging quicker central orders and a dedicated approval system. He requested equal incentives for Telangana in the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Defence Corridor and proposed hosting the Defence Expo in Hyderabad.

Request for 800 Additional Electric Buses for Hyderabad

Alongside infrastructure projects, Revanth Reddy requested Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy to allot 800 more electric buses to Hyderabad under the PM e-Drive scheme. This follows the recent allotment of 2,000 EV buses. He suggested a hybrid GCC model to aid RTC drivers and mechanics in bus maintenance and urged for retrofitment facilities for existing diesel buses, citing successful retrofitting trials in the city.