Shamshabad Police Accident: Driver’s Overspeeding Causes Death of Constable

Shamshabad: A fatal road accident occurred at Shamshabad involving a lorry and a police patrol vehicle. The incident claimed the life of Constable Vijay Kumar, who was on duty checking vehicles. Three other constables sustained injuries, with one reported to be in critical condition.

Table of Contents Police Action and Investigation

According to police reports, the accident was caused due to overspeeding by the lorry driver. The injured officers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The deceased constable was posted at Shamshabad Police Station.

Also Read: KTR Slams Revanth Reddy as “Ghost of Telangana,” Calls Congress the State’s Curse

Police Action and Investigation

A case has been registered in connection with the accident, and an investigation is currently underway. Authorities are probing the circumstances leading to the collision and have urged caution among drivers to prevent such tragedies.