KTR Slams Revanth Reddy as “Ghost of Telangana,” Calls Congress the State’s Curse

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress party, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) labeled Revanth as the “ghost of Telangana” and called Congress the “Shani (curse)” of the state. He declared that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will take every step to rid the state of this “demon and darkness.”

Speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday, KTR responded to recent remarks by MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who said “ghosts” were surrounding him. He said:

“KCR is God. We are trying to get rid of the demon (Revanth) and Shani (Congress).”

Internal Party Discipline and Democracy in BRS

KTR emphasized that BRS functions democratically, allowing every member the right to raise concerns and offer suggestions.

“Anyone in the BRS can write to President KCR or speak to him directly. But internal issues must be discussed within the party, not in public,” he added.

He cited pre-Lok Sabha election meetings, where thousands of workers spoke freely and submitted letters, suggesting that open dialogue is encouraged within the party.

Revanth Reddy Under Fire for Corruption Allegations

KTR accused Revanth Reddy of deep-rooted corruption and said the Congress CM is being shielded by both BJP and Delhi leadership. He pointed to the ED chargesheet in the Young India–National Herald case, where Revanth’s name has been mentioned.

“Despite being linked to the cash-for-vote case and now in the ED chargesheet, Revanth continues to act like the ‘ATM’ for the Congress, regularly funding the Delhi high command,” KTR alleged.

He added that media outlets are downplaying or ignoring the charges against Revanth, but social media has become a platform for truth.

Sharp Jabs at BJP and Central Agencies

KTR criticized the BJP leadership and central investigative agencies for turning a blind eye to alleged scams under Revanth’s rule.

“The Valmiki scam worth ₹187 crore, triple R tax, civil supplies irregularities, and land scams have all gone unchecked,” KTR said. “If the BJP continues to shield Revanth, we will soon announce our next course of action and approach the Governor seeking the CM’s prosecution.”

He also accused Revanth of making 44 trips to Delhi in 17 months to “strike secret deals” with Modi and Amit Shah for protection from legal cases.

“Rahul Gandhi is the official boss of Revanth, and Modi-Shah are the unofficial bosses,” he remarked.

BRS Leaders Stand United

The press conference was attended by several BRS leaders including MLAs Ganga Gopal, Kaleru Venkatesh, Dr. Sanjay, MLC Ravinder Rao, and former ministers Srinivas Goud and Rajaiah, showing a united front against what they call “Congress misrule and BJP complicity.”