TSRTC Launches Conductor Hiring Drive on Contract Basis – 10th Pass Can Apply

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has initiated the process of hiring bus conductors on a contractual and outsourcing basis, following a similar recruitment drive for drivers earlier this year. This move is part of the organization’s cost-optimization and workforce restructuring strategy.

According to the latest notification, TSRTC has finalized recruitment guidelines for outsourcing conductor positions. Applications will be accepted through authorized human resource supply agencies.

TSRTC Conductor Recruitment 2025: Key Details

Age Limit : Applicants must be between 21 to 35 years .

: Applicants must be between . Educational Qualification : Must have passed 10th class or equivalent .

: Must have passed . Monthly Salary : A consolidated salary of ₹17,969 will be provided.

: A will be provided. Application Mode: Only through HR supply agencies—no direct applications accepted.

Security Deposit & Contract Conditions

The HR agency responsible for supplying manpower will be required to pay a security deposit of ₹2 lakh to TSRTC. This amount will be used to recover any financial losses incurred due to the conductors during their service period.

Notably:

The Workmen’s Compensation Act will not apply to these positions.

to these positions. There will be no provision for PF (Provident Fund) or ESI (Employees’ State Insurance) benefits.

or benefits. These conductors will be hired purely on an outsourcing basis, with no statutory employment benefits.

Controversy Around Contractual Employment

The move has already sparked discussions around the lack of job security and employee benefits, as these conductors will not be entitled to standard labour protections. However, TSRTC officials argue that this model helps reduce costs and fill vacancies faster amid financial constraints.