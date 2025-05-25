Telangana Govt to Distribute Ration in Advance Due to Flood Risk – Here’s What You Get

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has announced that it will implement the Central Government’s directive to distribute ration supplies for three months in advance starting June 1, in preparation for the expected heavy rains and floods during the monsoon season.

An official order was issued by Telangana Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan on Saturday. The directive is aimed at ensuring food security for poor and vulnerable communities across the state during potential natural calamities.

Advance Ration Distribution Details

From June 1 to June 30, ration cardholders will receive supplies meant for June, July, and August in one go. The move is intended to minimize disruptions caused by flooding or inaccessibility during monsoon months.

Also Read: X Outage Today: Users Unable to Login, App Crashes in India and Beyond

Who Will Receive What:

Food Security Cardholders : 6 kg of rice per person , multiplied for three months, distributed at once.

: Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) Cardholders : 35 kg of rice provided free of cost . 1 kg of sugar at Rs 13.50/kg .

: Annapurna Cardholders : 10 kg of rice free of cost .

: Wheat Distribution : 5 kg per card in GHMC areas . 2 kg per card in municipal corporations .

:

Awareness Campaign at Local Level

The Civil Supplies Department has instructed officials at the village, mandal, and district levels to launch awareness campaigns informing the public about the advance ration distribution process.

“All necessary arrangements must be in place to ensure smooth and transparent distribution by the end of June,” the Commissioner directed.

Why This Move Matters

The decision comes as part of a proactive disaster management strategy to protect the poor from supply chain disruptions during floods. Telangana has faced monsoon-related challenges in the past, and this early distribution plan is expected to bring relief and food security to millions.